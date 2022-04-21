Dustin Keith Masie, 26, died unexpectedly April 15, 2022 in Chesapeake, VA. He was born March 12, 1996 in Virginia Beach, VA to Brett and Leslie Masie. Dustin was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bill Brindell, Frank Masie, and Harold Newcomb. Dustin is survived by his parents, Brett and Leslie Masie of Bells Island, NC; his brother, Chris Petiet of Virginia Beach, VA; his grandmothers, Loretta Brindell of Chigago, IL and Brenda Newcomb of Marietta, GA; his aunt Michelle and uncle Jeff Silberfine of Chicago, Illinois; his aunt, Bonnie Weiss also of Chicago, IL, and aunt Jamie and uncle Rob Burks of Marietta, GA; his nine cousins, Alex, Hunter, Austin, Michael, Katherine, Melissa, Brandon, Josh and CJ; a great uncle, Elliot Masie of Saratoga Springs, NY; numerous friends, a host of extended family members, and his cherished dog, Bella. Dustin graduated from Currituck County High School in 2014. From there he pursued higher education at Western Carolina University, East Carolina University, and earned a degree in music production from F.I.R.S.T. Institute of Orlando, Florida. For several years, Dustin also worked at Old World Provisions of Chesapeake, VA helping his parents build and run the company they founded. The passions of his life were all sports and entertainment- especially baseball and comedy movies. Dustin loved his New York Yankees and Washington Redskins. Dustin also had a soft heart for the care and welfare of animals. Most of all, Dustin was a generous, kind and loving person. He loved everyone- especially his family members and his beloved Lab, Bella. Dustin will be missed by so many. We will never stop missing him. Rest in peace my son, you are no longer in pain. There will be a viewing for family and friends to bid Dustin farewell on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Gallop Memorial Chapel in Barco. A celebration of his life will be held on June 12, 2022 with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dustin's name can be made to your favorite animal rescue. Condolences may be shared at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
