Dwayne Stallings

Dwayne K. Stallings
HERTFORD - Dr. Dwayne Keith Stallings, 63, of 330 See View Lane, Hertford, NC, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Stallings was born in Pasquotank County on December 21, 1956, and was the son of Anna Faye Copeland Stallings of Elizabeth City and the late Glenwood E. Stallings.
A graduate of College of The Albemarle, Elizabeth City State University, and East Carolina University, he began his career in education teaching in the Chowan, Gates, and Pasquotank systems. He later served in the Perquimans County School System as the Assistant Principal of the High School, Principal of Central Elementary School in Winfall, Principal of the High School, Assistant Superintendent, and lastly as Superintendent. He always expressed how much he loved the staff and students in Perquimans County. After retirement, he had served as an Adjunct Professor at ECU, and was currently Execution Director of the North East RESA.
A lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church in Elizabeth City where he served as a Deacon, he was a member of the Baptist Men's Disaster Relief Team, and also worked with a group of Perquimans County guys building ramps for the handicapped. He had retired from the Inter-County Volunteer Fire Department.
Family and friends were his joy. He loved building fun things for his grandchildren; fishing with Kathy, especially if he caught the first, the biggest, and the most (but he didn't want her to feel bad); and providing his tractor and time to help in his community or church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy Godfrey Stallings; his daughter, Megan Stallings Loftin and husband, Dr. Patrick Loftin, and their children, Owen, William, and Cora, of Raleigh; and his sister, Glenda Tosado and husband, Dr. Dan Tosado, of Miami, FL.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the Perquimans County High School Gymnasium and will be conducted by the Rev. Darryl Stallings. A private burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Elizabeth City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.