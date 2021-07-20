E. Benjamin Torborg

Edward Benjamin Torborg, age 27, of South Mills, NC died in an motor vehicle accident Friday, July 16, 2021. He was born June 24, 1994 to Edward Len Torborg and Kitty McCoy Parker. He was a skilled welder and a talented musician who sang and played guitar. Ben was a loving son, brother, uncle and nephew and will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, Ben is survived by his sisters, Kristin Bunn and husband Speight and Samantha Hammond; nephews, Jackson Bunn, Parker Bunn and Boone Bunn; uncle and aunt, Ornie McCoy and wife Sondra; dear family friend, Elwood Everett; and girlfriend, Haley Eves. He was preceded in death by a great uncle, Joseph McCoy; grandparents, Jacqueline McCoy Branch, Ornie McCoy, Sr., George Branch, Lena Mae Torborg and Leonard Torborg; and godfather, David Credle. A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. officiated by the Rev. Daniel Cenci. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Torborg family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.