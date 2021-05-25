E. Burgess

E. Duke Burgess
SHAWBORO - Everett Duke Burgess, 81, of Shawboro, NC died Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born November 18, 1939 in Pasquotank County to the late Sherman Everett Burgess and Lily Lorraine Sawyer Burgess and the widower of Janice Hartley Burgess. He was an agricultural farmer, a member of Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church, and a U. S. Army Veteran.
He is survived by a daughter, Lorraine Wilkerson of Elizabeth City, NC; a stepson, Russell G. Boseman of Red Lake Falls, MN; a sister, Dianne Barber of Camden, NC; a brother, David Burgess, Sr. of Camden, NC; two step grandchildren; and one step great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Senn officiating. The family will receive friends in the lobby immediately following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 109 Chadburn Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Burgess family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.