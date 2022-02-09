MERRY HILL - Earl Jackson "Jay" Cobb, 75, of 151 Sheep Landing Road, died Monday, February 7, 2022 in his home.
Mr. Cobb was born in Norfolk, Virginia on September 9, 1946, and was one of 12 children born to the late Zeb Vance and Lillian Brown Cobb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ernestine Leggett; and by brothers, infant Cordell, Harvey, Leslie, Henry, and George Cobb.
Retired from Colonial Ford Truck in Chesapeake, VA, he was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in the Perrytown community of Bertie County.
Surviving is his longtime companion, Carlyn Brown of Hertford, (and her family, children, Henri Lynn Ellis, Lawrence Brown, Jonathan Brown, and Tracy Gardner; granddaughter, Ellen Christian; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Christian); three sisters, Dorothy Baker and Iris Pierce, both of Merry Hill, and Linda Connolly of Buena Vista, VA; two brothers, Will Cobb of Tyner and Robert Cobb of Colerain; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by Amy Bright and Lawrence Brown. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.