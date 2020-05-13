Earl Mckinley Christian
ELIZABETH CITY - Earl Mckinley Christian entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home at 3:00 pm. You may watch the service live at www.beachrivers.com. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. For attendance to the service please call the funeral home.
Earl leaves to cherish his memories: four daughters, Ivy Jones (Lorenzo), Connie Evans (Anthony), Mary RIddick (Juan) and Yulanda Wiggins McCoy; two sons, Arderrick Wiggins (Marlisa) and Atibu WIggins (Sherrika); four sisters, Betty Smith, Mary McCuller (Levon), Frances Heard (Clarence) and Margaret Young (Tony); four brothers, Frank Christian (Loretta), Steve Christian (Sonya), Leon Christian (Bess) and Jeffrey Christian (Victoria); seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
