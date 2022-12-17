...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Earl Pinegar, age 92, of Raleigh, NC died on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Hillcrest Raleigh at Crabtree Valley. Born in South Bend, IN on November 9, 1930 to the late William Earl Pinegar and Lucy Ellen Pickett Pinegar, he was the widower of Elinor Cooper Pinegar. Mr. Pinegar served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War and then worked at Naval Air Rework Facility (NARF) at Naval Air Station Norfolk, VA until his retirement. He was a starting member of Lindale Church of Christ in Chesapeake, VA, and attended Brooks Avenue Church of Christ in Raleigh, NC, and Berea Church of Christ in Hertford, NC. He is survived by a daughter, Elaine Franklin (Ray) of Raleigh, NC and a son, Edwin Pinegar (Karen) of Louisburg, NC; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons, Eric Pinegar and Earl Pinegar, and a brother, Bruce Pinegar. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Gramby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505 with the Rev. Lucian Robinson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Pinegar family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.