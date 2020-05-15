Earlene Harris

Earlene Hastings Harris
ELIZABETH CITY - Earlene Hastings Harris, 85 of 604 Creek Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 8, 1934 in Camden, NC to the late Clarence Russell Hastings, Sr., and Pearl Lamb Hastings. Earlene was the devoted wife of Isaac Lemuel Harris for more than sixty-five years. She was a retired clerk from the Farm Services Agency of the USDA Department of Agriculture, Past Worthy Matron of the Camden Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star #252, and member of Berea Baptist Church where she was the organist for over forty years. Earlene was known for her love of music. She shared that with her church, Eastern Star, and the young people she encouraged over the years.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters, Sandra Harris Nixon (Stephen) of Chesapeake, VA and Toni Harris Cox (David) of Raleigh, NC; a son, Steve Harris (Robin) of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Lois Sanders of Camden, NC; and four grandchildren, Andrew Cox, Ben Cox, Robert Harris, and Nathaniel Harris. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Oneita Hollowell; and a brother, Clarence Russell Hastings, Jr. The family wishes to thank the special ladies and hospice staff who cared for her over the last two years. Much gratitude is also extended to her church family and many friends who provided love and support through the years.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Berea Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Wise officiating. The service may also be viewed via Facebook Live at facebook.com/bereaone.org. Memorial donations may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 2033 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27907.