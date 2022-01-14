Earnest Capehart

Earnest Dwight Capehart
EDENTON - Earnest Dwight Capehart, 67 departed from this earthly life on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, NC.
Life Celebration Service will take place on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Ashland Missionary Baptist Church, Merry Hill, NC. Viewing will take place at the church on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. He will lie in state at the church on Saturday from 12:00 noon until time of service.
Those left to mourn and cherish his memories are his father, Ernest L. Capehart of Merry Hill, NC, his sons, Troy of Edenton, NC, and Travis of Raleigh, NC, and his daughter Tonya of Edenton, NC. His six grandchildren, Ty'Quan, Ty'Kira, Ty'ree, Ky'lik, Markell and Tyzhona. His brother, Calvin Capehart, Sr (Inez) of Edenton, NC, sister, Marietta Armstrong (W.C) of Elizabeth City, former wife, Oralee, four aunts, a God uncle, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and other family and friends.
Professional Services entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC.