...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Edgar Ray Boyce, 91, of 919 Virginia Road, died Thursday, May 4, 2023 in his home. Mr. Boyce was born in Chowan County on February 11, 1932, and was the son of the late Sherrill Boyce, Sr. and Grace Stallings Boyce Monds. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Marjorie Ann Norman Boyce; his step-father, Sammie Hubert Monds; and by brothers, Nurnie, Sherrill Jr., and Milton Boyce. Retired from the Edenton Cotton Mill following 40 years of employment, in earlier years he had also enjoyed farming. He grew up in the fellowship of Center Hill Baptist Church. Surviving are his two sons, Robert Ray Boyce of Edenton and James Carroll Boyce (wife, Anna) of Hertford; a sister, Darlene Monds of Massachusetts; a brother, Sammie Monds (wife, Evelyn) of Elizabeth City; a sister-in-law, Dianna Swain of Edenton; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services were held Monday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and were conducted by the Rev. Howard Sutton. A private burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends joined the family in the funeral home immediately following the service on Monday and other times at the residence. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
