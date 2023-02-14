Edgar White

Edgar A. White

ELIZABETH CITY - Edgar "Eddie" Adrian White, age 68, of Elizabeth City, NC peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home. Born in Liverpool, England on July 4, 1954 to Albert Edgar White and the late Edna Mae Gee White, he was the husband of Lyree Jennings White. Eddie worked as a merchandiser for retail sales and was a member of Fountain of Life Church.

