ELIZABETH CITY - Edgar "Eddie" Adrian White, age 68, of Elizabeth City, NC peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home. Born in Liverpool, England on July 4, 1954 to Albert Edgar White and the late Edna Mae Gee White, he was the husband of Lyree Jennings White. Eddie worked as a merchandiser for retail sales and was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
In addition to his wife, Lyree, and his father Edgar (Kay Whedbee White), he is survived by two daughters, Rachel White Lairsey (Tyler) and Bethanie White Sprague (Sean); a brother, Steve White (Jean); two sisters, Anita White and Yvonne Marturano (Vinnie); and two grandsons, Jaxson Lairsey and Jett Sprague.
A memorial service was held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Fountain of Life Church with Pastor Hans Hess officiating. The family received friends immediately following the service at the church and at other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Eddie's name to Fountain of Life Church, 1107 US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the White Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
