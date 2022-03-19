Edith Carolyn Carter Waller, age 92, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. Born in Elizabeth City on June 26, 1929 to the late William Wesley Carter and Reva Burrell Riddick Carter, she was the widow of Charles Ernest Waller who preceded her in death in June 2018 after 70 years of marriage. A 1947 Central High School graduate, she excelled on the girl’s basketball team. Mrs. Waller was one of the Carter girls who worked in ladies clothing at Belk. A member of Riverside Baptist Church, she served as a former Sunday School Teacher, WMU, and a former choir member. She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Waller Jennings (Clarence) of Camden, NC; two sisters, Rubelle Baum and Rachel Stevenson Naughton, both of Elizabeth City; two brothers, Robert Burrell Carter of Elizabeth City, NC and Melvin Spencer Carter of Fayetteville, NC; two grandchildren, Barry Clarence Jennings of Raleigh, NC and Brent Justin Jennings (Allison) of Kenly, NC; three great grandchildren, Charley Jennings, Zade Jennings, and Carter Jennings; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her sisters-in-law. ?She was predeceased by a grandson, Samuel Charles Jennings; a sister, Dorothy Saunders; and a brother, Rev. William E. Carter. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Riverside Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Jason Davis. The family will greet visitors at the church immediately following the service and, on Friday and Saturday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Mrs. Waller’s home, 963 Wellfield Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. A private burial will be held at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery on Monday. Flowers are welcome; however, memorial donations may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 1528 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Waller family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mrs. Waller, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
