Edith Griffin Driver

ELIZABETH CITY - Edith Marie Griffin Driver, 80 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this earthly life on Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Pastor Lin Bennett, Officiating. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memories: three children, Letitia Griffin of Orlando, FL, Renita Greene (Myron) of Tampa, FL and Jamall Griffin of Elizabeth City, NC; three grandchildren, Rashawn Griffin (Anja) of Atlanta, GA, Kiana Warren of Germantown, MD and Jabray Griffin of Orlando, FL; four siblings; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
