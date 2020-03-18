Edna Hudson

Edna Morgan Hudson
ELIZABETH CITY - Edna Mae Morgan Hudson, age 81, of George Street, Elizabeth City, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at her residence. A native of Camden County, she was born November 6, 1938 to the late Milton Everett Morgan and Emma Mae Sawyer Morgan and was the wife of Theodore Roosevelt Hudson, dedicated to her family and she loved to play Bingo. She will be deeply missed.
In addition to Theodore, her husband of sixty-four years, she is survived by a daughter, Patricia Hudson; three sons, Teddy Hudson, Gary Hudson and Chris Hudson all of Elizabeth City; a sister, Ruth Smithson of Camden; seven grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Hudson Veenhuyzen; a brother, Milton "Buddy" Morgan, Jr. and a sister, Joyce Jennings.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hudson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.