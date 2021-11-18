Edna Phillips

Edna Moore Phillips
ELIZABETH CITY - Mrs. Edna Moore Phillips entered eternal rest on November 15, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
She was the daughter of the late Dewey A. Moore and the late Bertha Bogues Moore and the wife of the late Eugene Phillips.
She was also pre-deceased by three sisters, Elizabeth Stanley, Ethel Moore and Eula Lowe.
Celebration of Life Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Beach River Funeral Home Chapel, Elizabeth City, North Carolina with Minister Timothy Hicks, Eulogist. Interment will be in the West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A public walk-through viewing will be Friday, November 19, 2021 from 5:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are still required for all services.
Mrs. Phillips leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Millicent P. Spruill, Elizabeth City, North Carolina and one son, Wayne Phillips (Anita), Hertford, North Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.