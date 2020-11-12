Edward Ambrose
ELIZABETH CITY - Edward Ambrose, also known as Pop, Dad, PawPaw grandpa, and Buddy passed away in his home Nov. 8th, 2020 at the age of 81. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints. He retired from Norshipco after working 35 years of busting his tail and was a proud Past master of the Masonic Lodge in Shiloh NC. Eddie was a loving husband to Sharlene for 33 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Reene and Jasper Ambrose along with a Sister Daphney and a brother Floyd. He was the best Pawpaw and Great grandpa to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. YOU WILL BE MISSED.
He is survived by a blended family he called his children and proud of each one...Deborah Parrish, Sherry Valesqus, Brian Ambrose, Tricia Hill (David), Dawn Cusic (Doug), Greg Ambrose (Lila), Shawna Benge (Jesse) , Kassandra Roache, Tina Runk (Scott), and Jerry Gilbert (Alicia); a brother, Jasper Ambrose, Jr.; three sisters, Norma Hall, Joyce Coldfelter ( Donald ), and Betty Sue Merritt ( Lacy); and his dog, Sissy Baby.
A viewing will be at 1:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Twiford Funeral Home in Elizabeth City, NC. The family will be holding a celebration after the service at 120 Beech Tree Dr., Shiloh, NC 27974. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Cancer Research Center, 1310 Old Highway 63 South, Suite 5, Columbia, MO 65201 or online at www.cancerresearchcenter.org/donate . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Ambrose family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.