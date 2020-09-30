Edward Ball
CAMDEN - Edward Ball, age 84, of Camden, NC died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Richlands, VA on April 25, 1936 he was the seventh child of the late Edith Ball and Zed Ball. Edward served his country honorably, spending 26 years in the United States Navy, retiring as a Master Chief.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, three brothers, and two children. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Carol of the house; a daughter, Donna Brodrick (David); grandsons, Keith Standle (Morgan), Brandon Baldwin (Kara), Robert Wilson, Michael Howerin, Nicholas Ball; granddaughter, Chrystal Ball; and eleven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Burial will be in Laurel Memorial Gardens. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Ball family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.