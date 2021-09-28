Edward Duke Cowell, Jr., 88 Southern Shores, died September 21, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Elizabeth City on July 21, 1933 to the late Edward Duke Cowell, Sr., and Millicent Grice Cowell. He was also preceded in death by his sister Frances Marion Hodge. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Carol Schendler Cowell, his sister Betty Medlock and brother-in-law Andrew L. Schendler; many cherished nieces and nephews, as well as numerous close friends. Ed was a graduate of Duke University with a BA in Business Administration. He served two years in the US Army. He was employed for 45 years with VEPCO (Dominion Resources) as Administrator for Energy Efficiency in the Western Division, Contract Administrator (State and Municipal Government for the Northern Division), and Contract Administrator for Federal government (Washington D.C area to include the Pentagon, Forts Myer and Belvoir, CIA, Dulles and National Airport, and GSA) Ed served on the Board of Governors of the Washington Building Congress, Director of the Alexandria JCs, President of the Keyman Club (JCs) and Secretary/Treasurer of the Charlottesville Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Ed was a long time active member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Southern Shores and served on the Finance, Endowment and Servant Ministry committees as well as the Vestry. He was devoted to the well-being of his community with his dedication to outreach. Funeral service will be held at 2 pm on October 2, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 40 Pintail Trail, Southern Shores. The Rev. Cindy Simpson, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CarED Gratitude Fund c/o All Saints, 40 Pintail Trail, Southern Shores, NC 27949, Outer Banks Relief Foundation, 103 E. 8th Street, Nags Head, NC, 27959, Interfaith Community Outreach, P.O. Box 1663, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948, or to a charity of your choosing. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.