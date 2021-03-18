It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Edward Eugene Harris, Jr. who answered the Master's Call on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Celebration of Life Services will take place on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:30pm in the Alvin M. Griffin Chapel at Adkins Memorial Funeral Home. A Walk-Through Viewing will take place on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Interment will take place at Westlawn Cemetery. We will be adhering to all Covid-19 restrictions and everyone attending the services must wear a mask. Professional Services of Comfort have been entrusted to Adkins Memorial Funeral Home of Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
