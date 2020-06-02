Edward Fulford

Edward S. Fulford
SOUTH MILLS, NC - Edward Stephen Fulford, 86, of South Mills, NC, passed away June 1, 2020.
Born in Norfolk on June 26, 1933, he was the son of Raymond L. and Tacie Burnham Fulford and was predeceased by his only brother, Ernest L. Fulford. He was a 1952 graduate of Great Bridge High School (Chesapeake, Va.). Following his draft service in the U.S. Army, he worked a variety of jobs for Atlantic Bell, as a professional softball umpire and as a builder, developer and contractor. He was an avid poker player and loved horse racing and car racing. He lived for many years in Chesapeake in his family home, but moved to South Mills nearly 15 years ago to be near friends and family. He was an active member of the South Mills Ruritan Club and a daily visitor at Cartwrights Gas Station. A lifelong volunteer, he took great pride in helping make and serve meals at Great Bridge Baptist Church's weekly suppers and at numerous fundraising events in North Carolina. He enjoyed life to the fullest and was proud to lend a hand to anyone who needed help.
Survivors include his niece Lynda Paige Fulford of Fillmore, CA; second cousin Mike Burnham and his wife Leona of South Mills, NC; first cousins Gilbert Burnham, Claude Burnham and Myra Burnham Gregory; and many special friends.
A memorial service will be planned at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Mills Ruritan Club or to a favorite charity.
Twiford Funeral Home of Elizabeth City is serving the family.