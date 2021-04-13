Edward J. Williams; husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away April 1, 2021. Born on January 9, 1940 in Verona, New York, he was the son of the late Elmo Williams and Doris Eddy. Mr. Williams was a US Navy Veteran and served in the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Edna O. Williams and also by brothers, Dick and Gerald Vanderwerken and sistersVicky Snelling and Joyce Hepworth. Left to cherish his memory are his two sons John T. Williams and Elmo D. Williams, both of Hertford, NC and two grandsons Tyler and Christian Williams, both of Virginia Beach, VA. He also left behind three sisters, Alice Poynter, Mary Vanderwerken, and Kay Lagassee, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be truly missed. Private family services will be held. Hortons Funeral Home and Cremations is assisting the family.