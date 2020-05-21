Edward Jacobs

Edward P. Jacobs
ELIZABETH CITY - Edward "Eddie" Paul Jacobs, 39 of 742 Mt. Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born June 11, 1980 in Elizabeth City, NC to Donna Fields Jacobs of Elizabeth City, NC and the late Elliott "Rusty" Whitehurst Jacobs, Jr. He was a chef at local restaurants throughout Northeastern NC.
In addition to his mother he is survived by a two sons, James Jacobs and Daniel Jacobs of Elizabeth City, NC; and a brother, Daniel Jacobs (Denise) of Camden, NC.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Jacobs family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.