Edward Puryear III

Edward Franklin Puryear III
ELIZABETH CITY - Edward Franklin Puryear III, age 88, of Hickory Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness. A native of Athens, AL, he was born July 31, 1931 to the late Edward Franklin Puryear, Jr. and Virginia Ball Puryear. He served his country honorably in the US Army National Guard in Korea as a Combat Engineer. Returning to the US he moved to Cheraw, SC where he met Frances Elizabeth Stubbs whom he married in 1953.
He attended Auburn University prior to his military service and graduated with honors in Engineering from Clemson University after his return. Ed had a varied career working for Uniroyal Corporation and J P Stevens among others. He moved to Edenton in the early 1960s as Plant Manager for George C. Moore Elastic Plant, where he was employed for over ten years. He then worked at United Piece Dye Works in Edenton; relocated to Thompson, GA to work for Garland Sweaters; and eventually moved to the Atlanta area with Leslie Faye Corporation. While in Edenton, Ed was a member of the Edenton United Methodist Church, as well as a member of the board of directors. He also was a member of the Chamber of Commerce as well as other community activities. In the 1990s he went to Seoul, South Korea as Global Director of Quality Control with Leslie Faye.
Upon his return he and Frances made their home in Elizabeth City where both were active in the First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City and Ed taught Adult Sunday School. He also worked in sales for Edenton Motors Corporation for over ten years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
In addition to Frances, his wife of sixty-seven years, he is survived by a daughter, Ginny Puryear Gillam and husband Hardy of Edenton; and two grandchildren, Kathryn Elizabeth Gillam of Edenton and Noah Hardy Gillam of Manteo, and his rescue cat, Lucy.
The immediate family will have a private memorial service and at a later date will schedule a Celebration of Life for friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 201 South Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or the SPCA Of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Puryear family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.