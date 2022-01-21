Edward Rainey, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Edward Rainey, Jr., 87 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Doris Jean Rainey; his loving daughter, Veniece Barnes of Charlotte, NC; Two sons Troy Johnson (Simone) of Baltimore, MD and Ed Rainey III (Kandis) of Elizabeth City;Eight grandchildren; six Great Grandchildren; One Great Great Grandchild; One brother, William Rainey (Melody) of Lutz, Florida;two sisters Naomi Anderson and Audrey Carter. A niece, Maeretta Strong (James) whom he called his little sister all from Chester, South Carolina. Two brothers-in-law George Johnson of Baltimore, Maryland and C.D. Overton of Hertford, NC. One sister-in-law, Mable Turner of Virginia Beach, VA. A host of nieces, nephews, loving family members, friends, and classmates.
Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.