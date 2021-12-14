Edward Wilson

Edward "Eddie" Columbus Wilson
ELIZABETH CITY - Edward "Eddie" Columbus Wilson was born on April 4, 1935, in Currituck County, NC to Glenna Wilson and Wiley Cowell. He entered the heavenly Father's fold on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the Mercer Family Cemetery on McKimmey Road in Camden, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
To mourn his passing but celebrate his release from pain and suffering and to cherish his memory are brothers Claywood Wilson Jr. and William Henry Trotman Sr, both of Moyock, NC; sister Carol Diane Wilson of Norfolk, VA; a grandson: Jeffrey Wilson Jr., of Brooklyn, New York and two great granddaughters: Zion Keyana Reese Wilson and Joy Promise Wilson both of Brooklyn, New York, two stepsons Shedred Williams (Arlene) of New Castle, DE and Selwyn Williams of Chesapeake, VA, one stepdaughter Lillie Williams of Camden, NC and seven step grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him dearly.
Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, N.C.