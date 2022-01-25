Edwin Griffin Layden
ELIZABETH CITY - Edwin Griffin Layden, 84, of Elizabeth City, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.
Mr. Layden was born in Pasquotank County on December 6, 1937, and was the son of the late Harry H. and Gussie Morgan Layden. Retired from customer service with McPherson Brothers Auto Parts, he was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Barclift Layden; a sister, Charlotte Layden Barclift of Elizabeth City; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. A private inurnment will be held in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 1035 US 17 S., Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.