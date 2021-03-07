Elbert M. Bishop, Jr.

Elbert Muncie Bishop Jr., age 96, of S. Waterlily Road, Coinjock, NC, died Wednesday, February 24th, 2021, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Bath, NC on May 27th, 1924 to the late Elbert Muncie Bishop and Sheila Williams Bishop, he was the widower of Minnie Estelle Whitehurst Bishop, his wife of 76 years. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and was a Sheet Metal Supervisor at Norfolk Naval Shipyard until his retirement. Mr. Bishop was a member of Pilmoor United Methodist Church. Elbert and Minnie lived the past fifty years in Coinjock, overlooking the beautiful sound, surrounded by caring neighbors. After retirement, they were snowbirds and, in the winter, would travel to Punta Gorda, FL where Elbert crafted many metal birdhouses for family and friends. Elbert loved gardening and cut his own grass at the age of 96, often using his riding lawn mower as his vehicle to visit neighbors. He also enjoyed poker, fishing with Ronnie, and playing his favorite game of Aggravation with anyone who could be talked into playing. He is survived by a daughter, Jackie Cross of Chesapeake, Virginia; a son, Larry Bishop (Christine) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; five grandchildren, Kelly Barry, Carrie Cochran, Kevin Cochran, Meghan Bishop and Michael Bishop; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Paul Bishop. Mr. Bishop was one of nine children and is survived by two sisters, Marie Killmon of FL and Peggy Hanchey of CO. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12th, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one's favorite charity or Pilmoor United Methodist Church, 192 Courthouse Rd., Currituck, NC 27929. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bishop family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
