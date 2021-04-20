Eleanor Forbes Collins

Eleanor Forbes Riggs Collins
SHILOH - Eleanor Forbes Riggs Collins, age 94, died peacefully at her residence on Saturday, April 17, 2021 with family by her side. Eleanor was born in Camden County on November 12, 1926 to the late William Clyde Forbes and Dora Burgess Forbes and was the widow of Melvin D. Collins and Milton Riggs. She retired from public service after many years with Camden County local government. Eleanor was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, of which she was the oldest living member, where for many years she enjoyed Sunday School, Bible Studies and Women's Circle meetings. She was a woman of deep faith who quietly dedicated part of each day to Bible study each year reading the entire Bible and the New Testament. Eleanor had many skills and, whatever she tackled, she mastered, whether it be sewing, crocheting, upholstery, gardening or cooking. She enjoyed blessing her family and friends with homecooked meals and declared herself the head cook and chief dishwasher.
She had a keen sense of humor and a quick laugh. Eleanor was a loving and much loved mother, grandmother and friend and will be deeply missed.
Eleanor is survived by her daughters, Patricia Riggs Brinkley and Dora Collins Hill; granddaughters, Sarah Ann Hill and Mary Elizabeth Hill; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was a dedicated friend to many always extending herself to support friends and family. She was preceded in death by her sons in law, William Earl Brinkley and John Hill and her sister, Henrietta Leary.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, Annette Berry, and to the staff of Albemarle Hospice for their extraordinary care.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Cody Brinkley and the Rev. Don Carter. Memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church for Camden Schools Backpack Ministry, PO Box 31, Shiloh, NC 27974. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Collins family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.