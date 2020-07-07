Eleanor Forehand

Eleanor Faye Forehand
HERTFORD - Eleanor Faye Howell Forehand, 86, of 803 West Grubb Street, Hertford, NC, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 in her home where she was cared for by her family.
Mrs. Forehand was born in Perquimans County on June 19, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Wayland and Mildred Stanton Howell. Many will remember her for her many years as a clerk with Woodard's Pharmacy. A longtime member of Anderson United Methodist Church, in recent years she had attended Hertford Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Robinson; a son-in-law, Ernest Cary Stallings; and by her sister, Lois Hope Dail.
Surviving are her daughter, Leondra Stallings of Norfolk, VA; three grandsons, Chad Britt (Katie) of Chesapeake, VA, Brandon Robinson of Greenville, and Dustin Robinson of Farmville; two great-grandchildren, Cody and Riley Britt; step-grandchildren, Michelle Stallings and Eric Stallings (Evelyn), all of Portsmouth; and step-great-grandchildren, Jordan and Emily Stallings. Also surviving are her beloved niece and nephew, Sheila Matthews and Randy Dail.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, and will be officiated by the Rev. H. Gene Boyce. A private burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hertford Pentecostal Holiness Church, 132 West Market Street, Hertford, NC 27944.
