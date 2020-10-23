Elijah Phillips
ELIZABETH CITY - Elijah Phillips 87, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Phillips was the son of the late Alfred Phillips, Sr. and Sara Poole Phillips.
Mr. Phillips leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Clarine Roundtree Phillips of Elizabeth City, NC; three daughters, Jacqueline D. Hill (Roger) of Perriyville, Maryland, Pamela J. Phillips of Portsmouth, VA, Deborah A. George (Larry) of Elizabeth City, NC; one daughter that preceded him in death, Princess D. Frisco; one son, Derek M. Phillips (Andrea) of Elizabeth City, NC; fifteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation was held Thursday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home with Covid-19 precautions.
Graveside service will take place Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 312 Sleepy Hollow Road in Camden, NC.
Walson Funeral Home Inc., 723 Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, NC is in charge of arrangements.