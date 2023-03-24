...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Elisha Meads, age 87, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 16, 1936 to the late Robert and Delia Harris Meads, he was the loving husband of Marie Bray Meads. Elisha served his country honorably in the U. S. Army and, after active-duty service, worked as a Clerk for the U. S. Postal Service until his retirement. He attended Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church and was a member of the J. L. White Sunday School Class. In addition to his wife, Marie, he is survived by a daughter, Pamela Meads Barfield and her husband, William, of Apex, NC; a son, Charles Alan Meads and his wife, Rebecca, of Elizabeth City, NC; three grandchildren, Brittany Marie Meads, Elizabeth Marie Barfield, and Gabriel Meads Barfield. He was predeceased by three sisters, Annie Mae Meads, Edna Meads, and Evelyn Meads; and four brothers, Adrian Meads, Morrison Meads, Bobby Meads, and Sam Meads. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Twiford Funeral Home. The family suggests that that memorial donations may be made in Elisha’s name to Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Meads family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
