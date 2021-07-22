Elizabeth Adams 91 died on Monday July 15, 2022 in Elizabeth City, N. C. Funeral Services wull be held on Saturday July 24, 2021 at 1:00 P. M. at St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church 506 York Street Elizabeth City, N. C. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 4:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M. in the Chapel of A. C. Robinson & Son Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to the family at www.robinsonfuneralandcremations.com. A. C. Robinson & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 1100 Southern Avenue is assisting the Adams and connected families.
