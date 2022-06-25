Elizabeth Barclift Layden

Elizabeth Ann Barclift Layden, 81, Elizabeth City, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 in her sister's home in Elizabeth City where she was being cared for by family. Mrs. Layden was born in Pasquotank County on November 6, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Richard Elidure and Mable Burcher Barclift. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edwin Griffin Layden; a sister, Carolyn Parker (husband, Carroll, deceased); and by a brother-in-law, Tommy Barclift. A graduate of Weeksville High School, she was a retired secretary having been employed with Elizabeth & Suburban Gas Co. for 30 years, and later with Ferrell Gas and Nathan Hurdle Rentals. A member of Elizabeth City First Church of the Nazarene, she was active in its Women's Ministry, had served as treasurer for five years, and sang in the choir. Surviving is her sister, Nina Barclift Gibbs (husband, Bobby); a sister-in-law, Charlotte Barclift; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 17, at 2:00 p.m. in Elizabeth City First Church of the Nazarene. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. A private inurnment will be held in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Community Home Care & Hospice for all the love, care, and assistance provided to Mrs. Layden during her time of need. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Elizabeth City First Church of the Nazarene, 1085 US 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
