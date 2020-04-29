Elizabeth Gibbs

Elizabeth Cowell Gibbs
SLIGO - Elizabeth Cowell Gibbs, age 89, of Sligo, NC died on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 31, 1930 to the late Marshall Cowell and Susan Boswood Cowell, and was the widow of A. J. Gibbs. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church and spent her life caring for others.
Mrs. Gibbs is survived by a daughter, Dwan Craft of Moyock, NC; a niece, Susan Earley and husband Bill of Ahoskie, NC; a nephew, William Powell and wife Eddie-Jo and their son, Paxtin of Shawboro, NC; and special friends, Dot Voliva and Charlotte Spencer; and a host of cousins and good friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Marshall Gibbs and Jeff Gibbs; a sister, Tillie Powell; a son-in-law, Michael Craft; and a niece, Marsha Powell.
A special thank you to Community Hospice for all of the love and care they showed Mrs. Gibbs.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Cowell Family Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Providence Baptist Church. Mrs. Craft will receive visitors at the funeral home from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, friends may pay their respects in small groups of no more than 10 at a time at Twiford Funeral Home and at other times at Mrs. Craft's home. Memorial donations may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 765 Shawboro Road, Shawboro, NC 27973 or Currituck Relay For Life, 101 Commerce Drive, Moyock, NC 27958. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Gibbs family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.