Elizabeth Harrell Bunch

Elizabeth Harrell “Betty” Bunch, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away in her home in Edenton, NC on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the age of 87. Mrs. Bunch was born on November 17, 1933 in Bertie County and was the daughter of the late Richardson Pierce Harrell and Myrtle Miller Harrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thurrell Gray Bunch, sisters, Doreen Maranger and Lucy Byrum, and by her brother, John Thomas Harrell. Having received a degree from William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, she worked as an administrative assistant for the Department of Social Services and Department of Corrections. A faithful member of Edenton Baptist Church, its WMU and the Sunshine Bible Sunday School Class, she enjoyed helping her community through the Backbag Buddies and volunteering weekly at Chowan Hospital. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and she attended every important event in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's life. She did not want to miss anything, which made her that much more special to her family. She loved the beach where she went each summer with her family. Among her many interests and hobbies included genealogy, D.A.R., Red Hat Ladies, reading, playing Bridge, cooking and gardening. Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Leary (husband, Terry) of Edenton; her son, Wes Bunch (wife, Sue) of Morganton; two grandchildren, Tyler Leary (wife, Emily) of Edenton and Elizabeth Jordan (husband, Heath) of Hobbsville; and three great grandchildren Tripp and Grayson Leary, and Clara Gray Jordan. Following a private family graveside service in Beaver Hill Cemetery, a service celebrating her life will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Edenton Baptist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, the Rev. David Brooks. No formal visitation is planned, however friends may visit with the family on the church lawn immediately following the service. Masks and social distancing measures are encouraged for those attending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edenton Baptist Church, 200 S. Granville Street, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
