Elizabeth MacKenzie

Elizabeth Gary MacKenzie
SMITHFIELD, VA. - Elizabeth "Betty" Gary MacKenzie, 89, joined the communion of saints on Friday, Dec.24,2021. Preceding her in death was her beloved "Josh", The Rev. Joshua Tayloe MacKenzie, husband of 58 years. She is survived by her children: Gary Copes (Mark), Hazel Mason (Dan) and Mary Mason; six grandchildren: Josh (Mary Catherine) and Peyton Copes, Carter and Walker Mason, and Lucy and Mac Mason; and three great grandchildren: James, Bo and Henry Copes. Betty also leaves behind her twin brother, Jack Gary, and his wife, Genie. Betty was born in Richmond, to Hazel and John Gary, and spent her formative years in Kinston, where she met Josh at an EYC event. Thus, began their journey and eventually she became the consummate preacher's wife and the wind beneath Josh's wings. She filled her time supporting Josh in his ministry, raising three girls and juggling a variety of activities from flower arranging, sewing, decorating, to volunteering, and the list goes on! She enjoyed singing in the choir, being active in church ministries and being a member of the Colonial Dames. Betty is one of the last of the true southern gentlewomen and her grace, charm and vivacious smile will be sorely missed by her girls, their children, and really, anyone who ever met her. Betty spent her last three years in Smithfield,VA at Magnolia Manor, and her girls would like to thank the staff for their care and devotion. She will be missed by many. A funeral service for Betty will be held on Jan.28 at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, immediately followed by a private interment in the memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.