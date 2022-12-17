...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Elizabeth Marie Gay Winslow, 89, of 587 Beech Springs Road, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 in W.R. Winslow Memorial Home, Elizabeth City. Mrs. Winslow was born in Suffolk, VA on November 26, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Fred and Annie Mae Archer Davenport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Lawrence Winslow, a daughter, Linda W. Asbell, and by her brother, J. Robert Gay. A homemaker and farmer's wife, she had a love of animals, the outdoors, gardening and a "green thumb" admired by everyone who knew her. She attended Chappell Hill Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Joy W. Pritchard (husband, David) of Elizabeth City; two sons, Joseph L. Winslow and Richard L. Winslow (wife, LaRue), both of Hertford; her son-in-law, Charles Asbell of Greenville; a special friend, Jennifer Garrett of Elizabeth City; eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Buck Leary. A private burial will be in the Chappell Family Cemetery in Belvidere. Friends may visit with the family Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. in the funeral home, or other times at the residence. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made either to Chappell Hill Baptist Church, 892 County Line Road, Tyner, NC 27980 or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.