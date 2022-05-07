Elizabeth Page

CAMDEN - Elizabeth Ann Umphlett "Beth" Page, 51, of Smith Drive, Camden, NC, went to be with Jesus on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Beth was born in Milwaukee, WI on February 2, 1971, and was the daughter of the late Charlie Morgan Umphlett and Priscilla Hamlin Umphlett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ayden T. Page, a brother, David Umphlett; paternal grandparents, Charlie and Imogene Umphlett; and maternal grandparents, George Hill and Anne Hamlin.
Having grown up in California, she later attended the Institute of Culinary of America in CA. Enjoyments in her life included cooking, gardening, painting, helping others, and being a mother. She was a member of Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church in Camden.
Surviving are her husband of 14 years, Andrew Thomas "Andy" Page; her son, Andrew "Drew" Page II; her daughter, Abigail "Abby" Page; brother, John Umphlett; step-mother, Brenda Umphlett; step-brother, Ben Terranova (Glenda); a sister-in-law, Carol Umphlett; and a nephew, Charles Morgan "Chas" Umphlett. Also surviving are Andy's parents, Larry and Arlene Gaither, sister, Julie Page; and maternal grandmother, Lillian Taylor.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 14, at 1:00 p.m. in Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church, and will be conducted by the Rev. Kevin Buzzard. Following the service, friends may join the family in the church social hall, and again later at the residence for a pig picking.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the college fund for her children through State Employees' Credit Union, Camden.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to countless friends, family, and to the Sawyer's Creek Baptist church family who have shown nothing but kindness and support through this journey.
