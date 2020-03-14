Elizabeth Gale Sutton
ELIZABETH CITY - Elizabeth Gale Sutton, 71 of Elizabeth City, NC transitioned from this earthly life at her residence on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Pastor Titus Stallings, Officiating. Interment will follow at the Melton Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Winfall, NC. Viewing and Visitation will take place on Saturday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of her son, Marvin Sutton, 126 Red Cedar Run, Elizabeth City, NC.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: one son, Marvin Sutton (Dana Williams) of Elizabeth City, NC; her siblings, Wilma Ann Moore of Kinston, NC,Carolyn Louise Sutton and Earvin Sutton (Tammy) of Elizabeth City, NC, George Lee Sutton of Windsor, NC and Clara Gibbs (Forrest) of Hertford, NC; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is privileged to provide services of comfort to the Sutton family.