Elizabeth Vandegrift Cox, 92, of Savin Rd., Elizabeth City, NC died peacefully at her son’s home in Elizabeth City on February 25, 2021. A native of Currituck County, she was born on June 24, 1928 and lived in Elizabeth City for all her adult life. Mrs. Cox was the wife of the late Herman L. Cox, Sr. and retired from the Sprint Telephone Company in 1985. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church. She is survived by sons, Herman Cox of Elizabeth City, Pat Cox (Cathy) of Belhaven, NC, and James Cox (Diana) of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, Beth Cartwright (Doug), George Cox (Shelley) Matt Cox (Ashley) and Bill Cox; and eight great grandchildren. Special thanks to Christy Burgess, Michelle Hassell and all of the wonderful people at Albemarle Hospice. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Lee Johnson officiating. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one’s favorite charity. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Cox family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
