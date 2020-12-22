Celebration of life for Mother Elmira "Marie" Brooks will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Stallings Funeral at 1:00. She was born to Jesse Sr. and Hattie Spellman Bowe on April 19,1931 in Pasquotank County. She was a " Faithful" Member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Sr. Usher Board over 50 plus years. She is survived by her husband Shelton( Sweetney) Brooks of 50 years. She had nine children Johnnie L. Williams (Emma), Shelton Williams ( Denise), Glenwood Williams, France Reid, Phyllis W. Fitzpatrick, Belinda Williams, Dawn B. Graham ( Elonza). Brother William Bowe Sr.( Mary). Sisters Lucetta Snowden, Ella Louise Gregory. She is predeceased by sisters Annie Dora, Geneva Clotee, Brothers Nathaniel, Jesse Jr, Otis, two grandchildren Danny and Jaiden. She has 28 Grandchildren and a Host of Great Grandchildren, Great-Great Grandchildren Nieces and Nephews,Cousins and Special Friends.