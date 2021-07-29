Elner Shaw Ferebee
ELIZABETH CITY - Mother Elner Shaw Ferebee departed from this earthly life on July 19, 2021 at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Life Celebration Service will take place on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the New Mount Zion Church of God in Christ Deliverance Center, Camden, NC. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery. A floating visitation will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Mask are required. The family is receiving friends at 905 Baxter Street, Elizabeth City, NC.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: eight children, Christy Shaw-Kelley (Reginald) and Kimrick Ferebee both of Camden, NC, Regina Ferebee of Elizabeth City, NC, Derrick Ferebee of Bellport, NY, Nadine Hines-Ferebee of Elizabeth City, NC, Shavon Ferebee of Bellport, NY, Rodney Ferebee of Camden, NC and Edward Ferebee (Angela) of South Mills, NC; twenty grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; ex-husband and life-time friend, William "Buddy" Ferebee of Elizabeth City, NC; and one sister, Barbara Spruill of New Jersey along with a host of other relatives and friends.
