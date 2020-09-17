Elsie Austin

Elsie Midgette Austin
BARCO - Elsie Gray Midgette Austin, age 76, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Beaufort County NC on February 9, 1944 to the late Leslie Gray Midgette and Docia Carawan Midgette and was the wife of the late Clarence Austin, Sr. She was a restaurant manager at the Kitty Hawk Fishing Pier for over twenty-five years. She loved her family dearly and will be deeply missed.
Elsie is survived by two sons, William Curtis Austin of Jarvisburg and Clarence Austin, Jr. of Myrtle Beach; four grandchildren, Asheley Austin of Shawboro, Kristin Austin of Grandy, Toby Austin and Levi Austin both of Jarvisburg; four great grandchildren; a sister, Mary Jordan; and two brothers, Leslie Midgette, Jr. and John Thomas Midgette. She was preceded in death by a sister, Fay Edwards and a brother, Earl Midgette.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Laurel Memorial Garden, Poplar Branch, NC. The family will receive friends after the service at 440 Juniper Ridge Road, Shawboro, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Austin family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.