Elsie Kight Meads, 90, of 214 Dances Bay died Monday, January 25, 2021 at her home. She was born November 21, 1930 in Shiloh, NC to the late Henry Kight and Velma Brown Kight. She was an avid church member where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and a known volunteer of Hospice, Meals on Wheels, and Albemarle Hospital. Elsie was a writer of poetry inspired by her deepest love, her Lord Jesus Christ. Although grieved, her family rejoices in knowing that her steadfast faith in Jesus Christ is now confirmed in her death. Elsie’s kindness of heart, determined spirit, steadfast prayers, and listening ear will be missed by her family and friends alike. Elsie is survived by five children, Donna Davidson (Ben), Steve Meads (Cheryl), Mark Meads (Dianne), Dale Meads (Tammy), and Lisa Lacy (Kelly); seventeen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Elsie was predeceased by a brother Henry Kight, Jr. (Hank); and two sisters Evelyn Hooker and Mildred White. A sincere thank you to Albemarle Hospice for the compassionate care shown to our mother and grandmother; to her incredible care team: Jean Griffin, Mildred Liverman, Reina Merino, Katina Powell, Jackie Wells, and Mellany Williams for the dedication and immense love and care. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Meads family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
