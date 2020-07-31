Elsie Driver Rogers
ELIZABETH CITY - Elsie Driver Rogers entered eternal rest on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Celebration of Life service will take place at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please contact the funeral home for attendance to the service. You may watch the service live at www.beachrivers.com. Viewing will be held on Sunday from 4-6 pm at the funeral home.
Elsie Rogers leaves to cherish her memories, daughters; Irene L Driver and Lynell S Davis(Andre), sisters; Maggie D Boone(Van); Shirlean George(Terry); Eutrilla Hill(Michael), brother; Anthony Driver (Bonnie) and a host of nieces nephews cousins and friends.
You may sign the on-line guest book at www.beachrivers.com.