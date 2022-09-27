Elva Rae Mann Winslow, 90, of Gaston Drive, passed away peacefully Friday, September 23, 2022 at home with her children by her side. Mrs. Winslow was born September 26, 1931 in Elizabeth City but was raised in Dare County, and was the daughter of the late Gaston Bryan Mann and Ella O'Neal Mann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Edward Winslow, her daughter, Denise M. "Denney" Winslow, and by brothers, Gaston Bryan Mann, Jr. and Richard Lee "Dick" Mann. A proud Dare County native, Elva Rae especially loved the beach (Nags Head) and the ocean. Other enjoyments included weekend boating on the Perquimans River, taking care of her home, and playing in the yard. A woman of great tenacity, she lived life to the fullest even amidst her many health challenges and always met each one with strength and determination. She was a member of Hertford United Methodist Church. Surviving are her three children, Cecil Edward "Buck" Winslow, Jr. of Raleigh, Linda Winslow Speary (Cabe) of Edenton, and Suzanne Winslow Phelps (Mike) of Roper; four grandchildren, Kimberly R. Skipper (Chris) of Hertford, Dylan M. Phelps (Kari) of Roper, Marisa Ellis of Edenton and Jackson Y. Speary of Edenton; five great-grandchildren, Landyn, Nathan, Brayden, Ella and Brodie; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service was held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery, and was conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Gene Tyson. Friends visited with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made either to Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford, NC 27944 or to Duke Home Care & Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive #101, Durham, NC 27704. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.