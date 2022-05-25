Emma Lee Todd, age 83, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with Jesus and family on Friday, May 13, 2022 at her home. Born in Old Trap, NC on July 11, 1938 to the late Jesse Wilson Burgess and Rosalie Waters Burgess, she was the widow of Robert L. Todd. A member of New Life Assembly of God of Elizabeth City, she was also a member of Aglow International, and the Elizabeth City United States Bowling Conference Bowling Association. She is survived by an abundance of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruby B. White, and her brothers, J. C. Burgess, Steve Burgess, Filmore W. Burgess, McClellan W. Burgess and Desmond Burgess. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Clay Manos officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Todd family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Todd’s name to the Northeastern NC SPCA, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
