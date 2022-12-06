Eric Swet

Eric W. Swet

ELIZABETH CITY - Eric William Swet, age 43, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Eric was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 14, 1979 beloved son to Gary William Swet and Claudia Mary Froehlich Swet. He loved cars, car shows, and washing his car. Eric enjoyed sports especially watching Steeler and Penguin games and playing video games. He was also an animal lover. Eric worked for a cleaning company.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.