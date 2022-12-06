ELIZABETH CITY - Eric William Swet, age 43, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Eric was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 14, 1979 beloved son to Gary William Swet and Claudia Mary Froehlich Swet. He loved cars, car shows, and washing his car. Eric enjoyed sports especially watching Steeler and Penguin games and playing video games. He was also an animal lover. Eric worked for a cleaning company.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by aunts Rozanne Trapani (Ron) and Jane Aiello (Pete) all of PA; uncles, Bobby Swet (Carol) of SC and Metro Swet (Brenda) of NC; and a host of loving cousins and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Metro and Alberta Swet and Charles and LaVerne Froehlich.
A funeral mass will be held at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Nick Cottrill officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to CHADD Att: CHADD's Resource Development Team 4221 Forbes Blvd, Suite 270 Lanham, MD 20706.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Swet family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
