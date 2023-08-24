Erika Anneliese Ruth Harry, née Schneider, age 92, of Moyock, NC, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 20, 2023. She was born on July 18, 1931, in Bad Salzungen, Germany and enjoyed an idyllic childhood in a wealthy farming family, but she and her family were thrown into poverty after World War II when her hometown became part of Communist East Germany. Always sustained by her faith, she secretly escaped from Soviet-occupied Germany into the West in her early 20’s and made her way to England and eventually the United States. She met her late husband of 48 years, Jack Harry, on board the ship on which she crossed the Atlantic. Erika was a remarkably gifted artist and craftsperson. Without formal training, she took up and excelled at oil painting, furniture refinishing and painting, chair caning, basket weaving, quilting, embroidery, sewing, and making banners and Chrismons for her church, among other expressions of her creativity. She was also a passionate gardener and a devout Christian. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Erika is survived by her three children, Randy (wife Kristen), John and Jackie, her granddaughter Wren, and her brother and one of her sisters among other family members in Germany. A celebration of life memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 26, at 2:00 pm at Moyock United Methodist Church. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Harry family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
