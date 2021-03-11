Erma Perry Roberts was born on September 13, 1917 in Perquimans County North Carolina to George Wilson Perry and Inez Hurdle Perry. She was the oldest of her 4 brothers. All of whom preceded her in death. In her early years Erma attended the public schools of Perquimans Co. and Bay Branch AME Zion church. The family moved to Elizabeth City when Erma was a young child. She attended the public schools and joined the Holy Trinity Community Church on South Road Street. After graduating from P W Moore High School, she enrolled at Elizabeth City State Teachers College (Elizabeth City State University). Erma’s mother died when she was 16 years old. Along with her 2 oldest brothers (Persylvia and Sterling) she helped to raise her 2 youngest brothers (George and Rawlings). After receiving her BS degree in Elementary Education she began a teaching career that lasted 37 years. Her teaching assignments included, Moses Temple School in Pasquotank Co, Pasquotank Elementary School in Pasquotank Co, Carver High School in Wayne County NC, and she concluded her career at D. F Walker School in Edenton NC. Much of her career was spent as a special education teacher. Erma married George “Bill” Roberts in 1942. They were married for over 50 years. Bill died in 1999. They raised 2 sons Kenneth and Clifton. After retirement Erma dedicated her time to her family, church and community. Erma was active in her retirement sewing, quilting, crocheting and making over 100 Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for family and friends. She was active as an usher and Sunday school teacher at Holy Trinity Community Church. Erma was a life member of Elizabeth City State University Alumni Association, NC Retired Teachers Association, and a very active member of the Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women (NAUW). Erma spent the last 4 years as a resident at Brookdale assisted living in Raleigh NC. Erma cherished her friends over the years. Special mention to Ms. Audrey Shields, Ms. Mary McFarland, Ms. Dorothy Robinson, Ms. Barbara Simpson and Ms. Rosa Lee Overton. Erma is survived by 2 sons -Kenneth H Roberts (Debbie) and Clifton W Roberts (Alma); 3 grandchildren, Quay C Roberts, Chad J Roberts, and Christopher W Roberts; 2 great-grandchildren, Nadeerah El Fahim, Basheer El Fahim, 2 nephews George M Johnson and Daryl “Skip” Perry, 3 nieces Betty Roberts, Denice Johnson, Angela P Thomas and a host of great nieces, great nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Oak Grove Cemetery, Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Expressions and condolences can be sent to Clifton Roberts, 6711 Rockglen Way, Apt 420, Raleigh, NC 27615 or Kenneth & Debbie Roberts, 420 Bradshaw St, Cedar Hill Tx 75104. You may sign the onlineguestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach RiverFuneral Home is expressing sympathy through sin-cere service to the Roberts family.
